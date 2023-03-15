St. Pete Beach will have a new mayor at its next meeting. Challenger Adrian Petrila took home 343 more votes than Johnson. Voters cast 1,880 votes for Petrila (55.02%) and 1,537 for Johnson (44.98%). With 3,417 votes cast by St. Pete Beach voters, that’s nearly a 10% lead for the challenger.

In St. Pete Beach’s District 2 election, Mark Grill had no opposition and will thus serve as that district’s commissioner. District 4 also had only one candidate, Chris Marone, who will serve his district. Melinda Pletcher did not qualify to run for re-election.

During the race, Petrila, new to elected life with his swearing-in later this month, alleged to The Gabber that the larger hotels on St. Pete Beach had received special treatment from the commission.

St. Pete Beach voters from across the city elect the mayor.

