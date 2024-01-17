On Jan. 9, the City held their first City Commission meeting of the new year. Here, Mayor Adrian Petrila led the interim commissioners for Districts 1, 2, and 4 through the proceedings of a city commission meeting. Here are the St. Pete Beach election updates.

District 3 Vacancy

St. Pete Beach is still feeling the effects of losing nearly all of their commission. While interim commissioners currently fill three of the vacancies, District 3 remains vacant. On Mar. 19, the City will hold a general election for Districts 1 and 3. While District 1 has an opposed race, the candidate for District 3, Betty Rzewnicki, is unopposed. In the process of selecting an interim commissioner, Rzewnicki submitted a letter of interest. As she is already qualified for the seat, and unopposed for the election, she will take the spot in March. Despite this, she was waiting on approval from her employer to take the interim seat. Once she got that approval, the commission discussed her appointment to the seat.

“I’m a believer in consistency,” said District 4 interim commissioner Richard Lorenzen. “I think we’ve had enough turbulence recently.”

While the interim commissioners were excited to appoint Rzewnicki to the interim spot, Mayor Petrila was uncertain.

“We’re supposed to provide due notice (to the other interested candidates). I don’t believe we’ve done that,” said Petrila.

After this, Petrila continued to talk about how in the spirit of consistency, all the candidates should get interviewed. Despite this, District 1 interim commissioner Karen Marriott moved to appoint Rzewnicki as the District 3 interim commissioner. The other two interim commissioners agreed. Petrila voted no after originally trying to abstain from voting. Rzewnicki will serve as the interim District 3 commissioner until March. Following the election, her two-year term as the District 3 commissioner begins

Vice Mayor Appointment

Another issue that came up with the resignations was the City losing its Vice Mayor.

“I would like to suggest that commissioner Lorenzen be appointed Vice Mayor,” said Marriott. “In the meetings that we’ve had so far, I think he’s shown a pretty good grasp of the process and what is happening, and also he is the most senior of us… by a meeting.”

Lorenzen was unanimously approved as the Vice Mayor.

Special Election

Following a series of resignations in St. Pete Beach, the City Commission seats for Districts 1 through 4 were all left vacant. After a short search, the City found interim commissioners to serve until they can hold elections. While Districts 1 and 3 are up for election in March, Districts 2 and 4 are not up for election until March 2025. Because of the vacancies, the commissioners voted on Resolution 2023-26. This resolution sets up a special election for Districts 2 and 4 in August. The qualifying period for these elections begins at 12 p.m on May 6, and ends at 12 p.m. on May 13. The elected commissioner will serve until March, 2025. The commission unanimously approved the resolution.

