St. Pete Beach Employee Pay Raises Coming Soon

While the resignation of four of the five St. Pete Beach commissioners hit the City hard, the interim commission is working hard to keep city the operating. On Jan. 9, the City held their first City Commission meeting of the new year. Here, Mayor Adrian Petrila led the interim commissioners for Districts 1, 2, and 4 through the proceedings of a city commission meeting. They discussed employee pay raises.

St. Pete Beach Employee Pay Raises

Some city employees can expect a gradual raise in pay coming soon. For Firefighters, EMTs, Lieutenants and Fire Chiefs, the City approved an 8% gross wage increase. Split up across 14 steps, this increase allows for these City employees to slowly work towards a raise. Along with this, the extra pay per hour was increased from $1 to $2 for the acting lieutenant, and from $1 to $3 for the Acting District Fire Chief. The commission unanimously approved the resolution.

That’s not all that happened at the Jan. 9 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting. Read election updates, floodplain ordinance, and Little League.

