St. Pete Beach Fire Chief Arrested

Updated May 24, 12:45 p.m.

An earlier version of this article did not list an acting Fire Chief; according to the City of St. Pete Beach, “The position will be filled by an Acting District Fire Chief, or by an Administrative Chief Officer depending on shift schedules.”

On the night of May 23, Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested St. Pete Beach Fire Chief Thomas McClave. McClave faces charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and battery. A judge set his bond at $1,000.

The City hired McClave in November 2023. According to a press release from the St. Pete Beach Fire Department, the City suspended McClave without pay.

“It should be noted that the accused actions of Chief McClave do not represent the (members) of the St. Pete Beach Fire Department who provide exceptional fire and EMS services to the residents and visitors of Pinellas County. The City will have no further comment at this time,” the press release stated.

At press time, McClave remains in jail.

The Gabber Newspaper reached out to the City of St. Pete Beach to ask who will assume the role of acting fire chief. We have not yet hear back but will update this post when we get that information.

