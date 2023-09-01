St. Pete Beach Firefighter Receives Medal of Valor Award

On Feb. 1, 2022, St. Pete Beach firefighter/EMT, Brian Peterson picked up his daughter from elementary school. As they were leaving the school in Carrollwood, his daughter noticed a plume of smoke in the neighborhood.

Even though he was off duty, Peterson searched for the source of the smoke nearby. He found the property and told his daughter to wait in the car. The back of the house was engulfed in flames.

Peterson did not have any firefighter’s gear with him. He saw a burned and injured man in the home.

Peterson broke one of the locked windows, using only a pocket knife after finding the front door locked.

As he dragged the man out the front door, Peterson could see that he was distraught. He was looking for his cat in the building. The man was not leaving without his cat.

Peterson went back into the fire and quickly found the cat.

Through it all, Peterson managed to get them all out alive. With no protective gear or tools, he made a successful rescue — all on his day off.

Hillsborough County’s Medal of Valor Award

This year, Hillsborough County honored Peterson with the Medal of Valor Award. Captain Weldon of the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue recently phoned Peterson to congratulate him on being this year’s recipient.

“I was really just doing what I have been trained to do,” said Peterson. “It’s what every firefighter does every day.”

When Peterson is on duty, you will find him working in and around Fire Station 23, 7301 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach.

“We are very proud of the job Firefighter Peterson is doing,” said Fire Chief Jim Kilpatrick.

