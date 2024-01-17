St. Pete Beach Floodplain Ordinance

While the resignation of four of the five St. Pete Beach commissioners hit the City hard, the interim commission is working hard to keep city the operating. On Jan. 9, the City held their first City Commission meeting of the new year. Here, Mayor Adrian Petrila led the interim commissioners for Districts 1, 2, and 4 through the proceedings of a city commission meeting.

Floodplain Ordinance

On Dec. 12, 2023, the commission introduced ordinance 2023-14. This ordinance amends ordinance 2021-15 to clarify floodplain management plans, and remain in the National Flood Insurance Program. This will affect the FEMA Community Rating System (CRS) that changes how much residents pay for homeowners insurance. St. Pete Beach’s current rating is a six; the goal is a five. What this means for residents is the price for homeowners insurance will go down.

“I recommend we make audience and community input available,” said Mayor Petrila.

“I don’t think there is any amount of public input that is too much when you’re dealing with something like this,” Marriott agreed.

The City looks to schedule a town hall or workshop about this issue with the County’s property appraiser within the next month.

