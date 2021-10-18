St. Pete Beach Gets $2 Million Sewer Grant

Governor Ron DeSantis visited St. Pete Beach on Tuesday, October 12 to announce the award of a $2 million Department of Economic Opportunity Job Growth grant to expand and restore the city’s aging sewer system.

St. Pete Beach applied for a grant to move their revisions of the wastewater system forward. According to a press release from the city, a moratorium was placed on the sewer in 2016 preventing new passageways off the island, but the grant will end the moratorium.

“The governor’s announcement today allows us to fund phase II of the sanitary sewer expansion project – an upgrade of our master pump station that will allow anticipated new flows to exit the island for treatment. The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is a highly competitive program specifically targeting infrastructure improvements that facilitate economic development and job creation. Our project was a great fit based on the extent of redevelopment and development activity we are anticipating,” Vince Tenaglia, Assistant City Manager of St. Pete Beach said.

According to the press release, the city hopes lifting the moratorium will create jobs and bring more tourists to the city.

The first part of the restoration called for $16 million to evaluate the collections system, which will detail the wastewater system’s capacity and further planning for the second phase: a $4 million upgraded water pump. The $2 million grant allows for more water to be transported off the island and treated.

