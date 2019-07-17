St. Pete Beach Gets a New Fire Safety Ambassador 

The annual hurricane preparedness outreach event by St. Pete Fire and Rescue on Tuesday, July 16 got a little “spot power” from their new puppy ambassador, Tank. The department recently adopted the hound mix with spots from Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Petersburg, said St. Pete Beach Fire Marshall Kelly Intzes. “He’s going to be going to different community events, functions and also to schools starting in August,” she said. They are teaching him fire-related safety tricks like stop, drop and roll along with how to crawl under smoke, she said. The July 16 coffee and donut meet-and-greet at the Postcard Inn on the Beach, 6300 Gulf Blvd. in St. Pete Beach, featured the department’s annual hurricane preparedness information and was Tank’s first public appearance. Intzes said Tank also has his own email address if anybody wants to contact him: Tank@St.PeteBeach.org.