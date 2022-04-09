St. Pete Beach Grant Offers Money for Businesses

Small business on St. Pete Beach received good news on April 1. The City of St. Pete Beach, in partnership with the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, launched the Business Site Improvement Program (BSIP), a grant program for beach businesses with less than 50 employees. Businesses can apply to receive up to $7,500; the business must match the amount of the grant with its own funds.

“This program will help local businesses meet and exceed local codes,” the grant website reads.

Businesses can use the money can be used for accessibility improvements, beautification projects (like murals), signage, painting, and other improvements, according to the posted guidelines.

“The committee will fund selected projects on a reimbursement basis upon completion of the project and submission of receipts and other appropriate documentation,” the website states.

St. Pete Beach and the TBBC will award up to $50,000 in grant money.

Business owners can check the requirements and apply online.