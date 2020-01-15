St. Pete Beach Hosts Sprawling Sale

Slay the Day,” says Minnie Bess Daniels of Paparazzi Accessories as she shows off just some of her glittery wares at the St. Pete Beach Community Yard Sale on January 11. Over 40 vendors like Bess could rent a space for as little as $15 and set up a table or two throughout the gym or under the awning of the St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., between 8 a.m. and noon. Treasures on hand included records, jewelry, power tools, clothing and all varieties of odds and ends at bargain prices.