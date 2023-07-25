Shaner’s Operates Under New Owners

Shaner’s Land & Sea Market has officially sold. For nearly 30 years, Shaner’s served the folks from Pass-a-Grille and St. Pete Beach. They were especially proud to be there during the pandemic when their service was the most valuable.

This combination of a butcher shop, seafood market, and carry-out store now operates with new owners. While you still may see the previous owners Michael and Mike Shaner around, Nasa Chami and her husband are now operating the business.

“We are here seven days a week,” said Chami.

Her plan for the store is to carry many things similar to Shaner’s of old, but to add items.

“The store will be going through renovations to accommodate new areas like a bakery and coffee bar, craft beer, and more,” she said.

Chami compared the new store concept to Mazzaro’s. They will have deli sandwiches, pizza, mediterranean specialties, homemade hummus, and more regional delicacies.

They plan to expand the hours to 11 p.m. (compared to the previous closing time of 5 p.m.). Pick-up and delivery are still offered.

“There will be a grand opening celebration after the store renovation,” Nasa said.

The parent company for the new Shaner’s owners, Gulf Land & Sea Market, LLC, has a shareholder in common with the gas station on the north corner of the property: Anm E. Zim.

Shaner’s Land & Sea Market, 2000 Pass-a-Grille Way, St. Pete Beach. 727-367-4292.

South Pinellas and Beach Business News You Can Trust

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.