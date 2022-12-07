St. Pete Beach Introduces Mobi-Mats

by

a mobility mat installed on top of a sandy pathway on Upham Beach
The City of St. Pete Beach announced their installment of Mobi-Mats on Upham Beach and Pass-a-Grille.
City of St. Pete Beach

The morning of Dec. 5, St. Pete Beach held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly implemented Mobi-Mats.

Mobility mats are portable, non-slip pathways on beaches and piers. These mats  allow St. Pete Beach visitors with mobility challenges to have equal access to our beautiful beaches.

The Michael and Robin Lally Forward Foundation paid for the two mats on Upham Beach and Pass-a-Grille.

This foundation works to fight for human equality and animal rights. They partnered with St. Pete Beach to create ADA accessible beaches.

by Cameron Healy

