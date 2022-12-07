St. Pete Beach Introduces Mobi-Mats

The morning of Dec. 5, St. Pete Beach held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly implemented Mobi-Mats.

Mobility mats are portable, non-slip pathways on beaches and piers. These mats allow St. Pete Beach visitors with mobility challenges to have equal access to our beautiful beaches.

The Michael and Robin Lally Forward Foundation paid for the two mats on Upham Beach and Pass-a-Grille.

This foundation works to fight for human equality and animal rights. They partnered with St. Pete Beach to create ADA accessible beaches.