St. Pete Beach Issues Parking Tickets Every Two Hours

Parking fines in St. Pete Beach have been slowly climbing for years.

This June, the City bumped up parking fines and added the ability to write a citation every two hours rather than a one-time ticket.

Drivers who do not pay the City’s meters after parking can be ticketed $40 – every two hours until the car is moved or the meter is paid.

In addition to the raised fines for the parking lots, the City raised the fine for parking in a residential area without a permit to $90.

Those cited can pay their tickets online.