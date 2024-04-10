St. Pete Beach Job Openings in the Community

Make a difference in the St. Pete Beach community. The City of St. Pete Beach has job openings ready for dedicated community members to fill.

Join the St. Pete Beach team in departments such as the City Hall, Community Center, Fire Rescue, Library, Parks, and Public Works.

Open St. Pete Beach Jobs

“You will be part of a dedicated team that honors our local heritage, invests in our residents, and ensures that our community continues to grow, transform, and prosper,” City representatives wrote in a press release.

Find descriptions and pay rates of positions in each department on the City’s website. Each position also states benefits, scheduling, status, and job requirements such as experience and education. Anyone interested can apply online.

What Jobs Are Available?

City Manager

The City of St. Pete Beach is looking for a new City Manager. To learn about the candidates, read here.

Librarian II

The librarian II position works in the St. Pete Beach Public Library under the library director. The applicant will work with Library technology and services to assist readers in using the library’s resources. This is a full-time position and will pay between $47,261-$71,487 per year.

Lifeguard — Temporary

The seasonal lifeguard will work part time to make sure swimmers at the City’s pool are safe. The applicant must be able to swim, and have lifeguarding, AED, CPR, and first aid certifications. The pay rate is between $15-$19.91 per hour.

Parking Enforcement Officer

St. Pete Beach is searching for a new part time parking enforcement officer. The applicant will patrol the City for parking violations. The pay rate is between $18.52-$28 per hour.

Automotive Parts Clerk

This part time position works under the Operations Manager with City vehicles. This includes transporting vehicles and equipments around the city, and make sure parts and materials for the vehicles are available for use. The pay rate is between $16.79-$25.40 per hour.

Planner I

This position works with entry-level planning in St. Pete Beach, including things like development permitting and parking development. The pay rate is between $42,875-$64,850 per year.

More St. Pete Beach Jobs

Streets Maintenance Worker

This full-time position works with streets, alleyways, curbs, gutters, and more throughout the City. This includes repairs, maintenance, and replacement. The pay rate is between $15-$25.40 per hour.

Utilities Maintenance Worker

The Utilities Maintenance worker is a full time position who works in repair and maintenance of wastewater and stormwater collections, and reclaimed water distribution. The pay rate is between $15-$26.67 per hour.

Building Official

This is a full time position dedicated to supervising the building department. The pay rate isn’t specified on the website.

Deputy Building Official

They will work under the Building Official in plan review and building inspection. In the absence of the Building Official, they act as the Building Official. The pay rate is $65,062.55-$98,413.63 per year.

Building Inspector

This is a full time position working in the inspection of commercial and residential buildings. The pay rate is between $27.561-$41.689 per hour.

Recreation Leader I – Childcare

This part time position is dedicated to after school and summer camp recreation programs for children in St. Pete Beach. The pay rate is between $15-$20.90 per hour.

