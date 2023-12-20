St. Pete Beach Job Openings in the Community

Make a difference in the St. Pete Beach community. The City of St. Pete Beach has job openings ready for dedicated community members to fill.

Join the St. Pete Beach team in departments such as the City Hall, Community Center, Fire Rescue, Library, Parks, and Public Works.

Open positions include Finance Director, Community Development Director, District Fire Chief, Building Inspector, Deputy Building Official, Parks Maintenance Worker, and Utilities Maintenance Worker.

St. Pete Beach Job Openings

“You will be part of a dedicated team that honors our local heritage, invests in our residents, and ensures that our community continues to grow, transform, and prosper,” the City stated in a press release.

Find descriptions and pay rates of positions in each department on the City’s website. Each position also states benefits, scheduling, status, and job requirements such as experience and education. Anyone interested can apply online.

St. Pete Beach will also hold special elections for Commissioners in Districts 2 and 4 in January.

