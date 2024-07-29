Pay Raises & Taxes: St. Pete Beach July 23 Commission Meeting

As far as the City is concerned, the year has flown by. It’s back to budget time in St. Pete Beach. While there’s still a few months until they approve the budget, the St. Pete Beach City Commission discussed a pay raise for the City Clerk, and Tax Millage at the July 23 meeting.

City Clerk Review

Over the last year, St. Pete Beach City Clerk Amber LaRowe has presided over elections and seen four of five commissioners resign. At the July 23 meeting, the City discussed the work she’s done over the year, and her goals for the future. These include things like overseeing the upcoming District 2 special election in August, and preparing for the 2025 election.

As part of the review, the City took a look at LaRowe’s future contract. The adjustments in the agenda report make it so LaRowe no longer reports to the City Manager, but directly to the commission. Along with this, she can now work remotely one-two days per week. Finally, her salary received about a 6.9% cost of living adjustment, from $110,000 to $117,500.

(Editor’s note: Per the city charter, the City Clerk already reported directly to the commission.)

Tax Millage

For the upcoming 2025 fiscal year, the City discussed the tax millage rate for St. Pete Beach. Despite this, the discussion is only beginning. The Commission plans to approve the budget in September, but must start planning those meetings now.

City staff developed the currently proposed budget with a 3.09 mils tax rate. One mil means one dollar in taxes per $1,000 of taxable income. This means that, for every $1,000 of taxable value, property owners will pay $3.09 in taxes. Based on this rate and an 8.6% increase in property values in St. Pete Beach, City staff estimates $1,231,836 in new revenue. The proposed millage rate hasn’t changed from the 2024 fiscal year. During the discussion, Mayor Petrila asked new City Manager Fran Robustelli about her thoughts on the budget.

“My thoughts right now are, two weeks in, you have a pretty well-prepared budget through two budget sessions, and all of the recommendations you have been made based on the proposed millage rate this evening. I would propose we stay with that,” Robustelli said.

The City resolution 2024-03 unanimously.

