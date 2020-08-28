St. Pete Beach Library Closed for Labor Day

St Pete Beach Library has a temporary location while the regular sit undergoes improvements. Photo courtesy St. Pete Beach Public Library.

 

The St. Pete Beach Public Library will be closed Monday, September 7, in honor of Labor Day. In the meantime, if you’re looking for something for the kids to do, visit the library webpage, scroll down to “Quick Links,” and click on “Access Video: Just for Kids,” where folks can find curriculum-based educational videos, songs, games and other interactives to entertain and educate.

During regular hours, visit the library in their temporary location at 7470 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach, or call 727-363-9238

