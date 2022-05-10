St. Pete Beach Library Remembers Former Librarian

How well do you know the story behind the St. Pete Beach library? The Friends of the St. Pete Beach Library donated funds for a sculpture that will honor former library administrator, the late Roberta Whipple.

The library is celebrating the memorial with an historical party on May 11 at 4 p.m. Long-term beach resident Elizabeth Britt will tell stories and dive into the history of the St. Pete Beach Library. The sculpture is worth more than $5,000; Friends of the Library and local donations funded the art.

“From native tribes to tourist, fish to kitsch, military to municipality, and even how President Clinton influenced our city’s name – come see how it all connects.” the library wrote in a press release.

Shortly before her death in 2009, Whipple wrote “St. Pete Beach’s Corey Avenue,” a book on Corey Avenue’s history.

This is a free event, and Britt’s presentation will follow the memorial unveiling and refreshments.

“We hope people will join us for this special afternoon program. While we all enjoy the beauty of our area; few know the captivating history that has made St. Pete Beach the place it is today,” St. Pete Beach Library’s Director Betcinda Kettells said. “This is a chance to hear some of our most intriguing stories and honor a favorite daughter of St. Pete Beach.”