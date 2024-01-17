St. Pete Beach Little League Comes Back This Spring

On Jan. 9, the City held their first City Commission meeting of the new year. Here, Mayor Adrian Petrila led the interim commissioners for Districts 1, 2, and 4 through the proceedings of a city commission meeting. The City discussed the return of St. Pete Beach Little League.

St. Pete Beach Little League

America’s pastime is coming back to kids in St. Pete Beach. In the spring of 2023, Southwest Little League had to merge into the Madeira Beach Little League. Originally, the plan was to disband and make this permanent, but the board of directors came together to bring the teams back to St. Pete Beach. Nick Bongiorno, a member of the board, expressed the importance of bringing the teams back home.

“I want to be able to take my son to the field eight blocks from my house where he started playing baseball,” said Bongiorno.

Luckily, Southwest Little League never officially disbanded. In their contract with Madeira Beach, they have a clause which allows them to quickly terminate the contract, as the goal was always to come back to St. Pete Beach.

The City voted unanimously to approve this contract ending, and Southwest Little League is returning to St. Pete Beach.

That’s not all that happened at the Jan. 9 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting. Read election updates, floodplain ordinance, and pay raises.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.