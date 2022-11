St. Pete Beach Public Library will hold their Mayor’s Open Office discussion on Dec. 5. This is a great opportunity for St. Pete Beach folks to ask Mayor Alan Johnson any questions directly.

During the office hours, you can use your voice and share your concerns with the mayor. This open office allows you to engage in discussions regarding your St. Pete Beach community.

If you are unable to join for this event date, the library plans to hold another Mayor’s Open Office on Dec. 12 too.

Details on the open office.