At the most recent city commission meeting, the new mayor of St. Pete Beach clearly stated that his previous motion for a moratorium on large-scale building won’t go away anytime soon. Mayor Adrian Petrila announced early on in the April 11 meeting he would make the motion again sometime after the city commission and planning board workshop at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. Following that workshop discussion, St. Pete Beach will hold a city commission meeting at 6 p.m.

Fireworks or Drones?

Anyone who wants to weigh in on whether St. Pete Beach should have fireworks or a drone show this coming July 4 can have a say at that 6 p.m. commission meeting. Those who wish to speak should register online at stpetebeach.org before the meeting.

St. Pete Beach’s Financial Outlook

The Finance Director and Assistant City Manager, Vincent Tenaglia, presented the finance report and annual audit from James Moore and Company. The city’s revenue has increased $12.3 million, with a net increase of 13.1%. Commissioner Mark Grill congratulated the group for winning the Government Finance Officers Association Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting. Grill also mentioned that residents could learn more about the city’s past 10 years of its finances in the back end of the report.

Citizen Concerns

One resident expressed concern over a particular insurance company’s practice of inflating property values to increase premiums on residents. He was referred to state officials and representative Linda Chaney to help resolve this issue.

“I’ll reach out to her as well,” Mayor Petrila said.

A resident of Three Palms Point indicated concern for safety at the intersection of 64th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard. That intersection has no stoplight, although beachgoers and residents frequently cross the main street.

Another safety issue – perhaps the most contentious discussion of the evening – involved the creation of a continuous sidewalk from 75th Avenue to 71st Avenue along Sunset Way and turning onto Beach Plaza where Upham Beach boardwalks begin. Many will recognize this as the walk from Upham Beach to the restaurants of Corey Avenue and beyond (Woody’s, Willy’s, The Toasted Monkey, etc). The commission voted in favor of the project, with only Petrila dissenting.

The commission applauded FreeBee rides for its success. The Commission also acknowledged the service may not have enough vehicles to accommodate riders at certain times. Commissioner Grill suggested the commission continue the discussion, pending an evaluation and potential improvements.