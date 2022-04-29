St. Pete Beach Must Pay Church $250,000

Pass-A-Grille Beach Community Church has offered free parking for beachgoers. Seemingly out of the blue, the City of St. Pete Beach objected beginning in 2020 and fined to the church.

The church fought back, and the final result was what many Americans would consider a victory for religious liberty and property rights. After the church was granted an injunction in 2021, the case was later settled in its favor and last month a federal judge ordered the city to pay more than $250,000 to cover the church’s legal fees.

There will be no appeal. According to church spokesperson Jeanne Haemmelmann, the city had 14 days to respond and chose not to do so.

“The check is already in the church’s possession,” she added.

The Gabber reached out to St. Pete Beach City Hall for a comment but there was no response by press time.

Pass-A-Grille Beach Community Church, at 107 16th Avenue in St. Pete Beach, has owned its current location since 1957, and its 70-plus parking spaces sit one block from the public beach. As part of its ministry to the community, the church allows beachgoers to use the parking lot for free when church is not in session.

…the renewed offensive began when ‘an elected city official conspired with a neighbor of the church.’

In 2016, the church began accepting freewill donations from those parking in the lot; it used the money to fund the church’s youth mission trips. Church youth also distributed spiritual leaflets, prayed with people, and shared their faith with those interested in learning more. A court disagreed with the City’s objection, citing that the youth group’s practice of seeking donations was a protected activity and consistent with the church’s religious beliefs.

The City issued a $1,000 fine in 2020 for allowing general public parking in the lot, and the church faced a $500 fine every time it allowed parking by someone who was not there for “legitimate church purposes,” according to a statement from church attorneys, who added that the renewed offensive began when “an elected city official conspired with a neighbor of the church.”

A preliminary injunction was filed in August of that year by the law firm Dalton + Tomich, which is composed of religious liberty and land use attorneys among others. The action alleged that the city violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA), which “protects the church’s right to use its parking lot in accordance with its religious mission to show biblically-based hospitality,” the attorneys said.

Rev. Dr. Keith A. Haemmelmann, the church’s pastor, expressed his frustration at that time regarding the City’s attempts to restrict the church’s mission.

“The City does not consider the many youth whose lives have been changed because of the donations that people freely give to support our mission endeavors. The church is not the church if ministry and discipleship are defined by entering a church building, then leaving, because the church will be penalized if you visit a friend, walk the beach, or break bread with a neighbor,” Rev, Haemmelmann said. “The church is not a commercial operation, no matter what codes a municipality adopts. Our calling as followers of Christ is to build the Kingdom of God on earth, not a fiefdom on the beach. Without the ability to reach a workable solution with the City to continue using our parking lot as we have for many years, the only viable option was to ask the court to confirm our rights under federal law.”

City officials admitted at a hearing that it had not issued citations to any other establishments where people park and later leave the premises to go anywhere else.

The attorneys noted that in granting the church an injunction in 2021, the court asked, “…Would it be a ‘legitimate church purpose’ if members of the church’s youth group began a meeting inside the Church but then chose to continue their meeting across the street at the beach? Would it be a ‘legitimate church purpose’ if the church allowed a non-religious community group, such as the Rotary Club, to use its building? Would it be a ‘legitimate church purpose’ if the church hosted a Boy Scout troop that held their meetings at the church? What if the Boy Scouts initially met at the church, but then went across the street to the beach to work on a swimming merit badge? What if, instead of working on the swimming merit badge, the scouts went over to the beach just to swim and have fun?”

With an injunction in place, the church was able to allow the public to continue to use its parking lot. While the case later settled, the City contested the church’s request for attorney fees. In addition to getting that money back, Jeanne Haemmelmann said the church received $15,000 to replenish most of the $18,000 it lost during the period the parking lot was closed.

“This fee award is an example of the financial penalties local governments must pay when they violate the RLUIPA,” said one of the church’s attorneys. “This case is yet another reminder of how RLUIPA helps level the playing field for religious institutions and assemblies in the land use and zoning context.”