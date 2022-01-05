St. Pete Beach News

by

St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson is ready to chat at the library.
New Year, New Parking Pass
In 2022, resident parking passes go digital. Each pass matches a license plate; people must buy and register the passes online. People who struggle with the process can make an appointment for help at city hall. Beach residents with an expired 2021 decal, have until Mar. 1 to get a digital pass.

Commissioners Commence
Channel your inner commissioner at the first city commission meeting this year. On Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. bring your comments and concerns to the live meeting, or attend via Facebook Live. Email comments and concerns to cityclerk@stpetebeach.org before 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Mayor’s Open Office
Have questions for the mayor? Hash them out at the St. Pete Beach library. Mayor Al Johnson chats with people every Tuesday between 6 and 7 p.m. to talk about issues, plans, and answer questions. Meetings start Jan. 10.

by Gabby Reeder

