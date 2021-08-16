St. Pete Beach News

Missing the Thrill of the Library?

While the older kids are at school, bring the tots to story time at the library. On Mondays at 11 a.m. Abigail will read, teach and instruct kids on fundamental topics such as colors, number, the alphabet and more. Entertain the whole family with an outing to movie night. These vary weekly. You can also borrow puzzles from the library on the honor system.

Parks, Pickleball and More

In the weekly video update from St. Pete Beach, Commissioner Chris Graus spoke about news in the city. Egan Park installed fencing around the Little League field and new grass throughout the playing field. These little champions are getting an update to their home base.

Prefer to play a game of tennis followed by a few rounds of pickleball? Pickleball lines were painted into the tennis court. No limit on the racket.

Also, bring your boats back because the ramp is reopened, and the city installed a new playground in Mckinney Park for the kids to enjoy.

Always Be Prepared for a Storm

Living in Florida, storm preparation is a necessity. Even a strong afternoon storm can cause damage, local flooding and power outages. Remember to keep sandbags on hand, have a stash of emergency items including food, water, batteries, radios, flashlights and more to protect you and your loved ones. Make sure you have your medications, insurance and other important documents in a ready-to-go file. Also, know your evacuation zone, shelter information and have an emergency plan in place for the whole family – and don’t forget the pets!

