St. Pete Beach Offers Grants to Local Businesses

The City of St. Pete Beach announced its continuation of partnering with the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce for another year. This partnership helps offer improvement loans and grants to businesses through the St. Pete Beach Business Site Improvement Program (BSIP).

In the commerce’s press release, it states “this program helps businesses in St. Pete Beach meet and exceed local codes.” With BSIP, local businesses can create a stronger community. The City of St. Pete Beach “encourages private investment in local businesses and improvement of commercial areas.”

The possible improvements for businesses include accessibility improvements (ADA), awnings, façade improvements, fat, oil, and grease traps, fencing, historic preservation compliance, garbage screening, painting, parking improvements, public art, outdoor beautification, and signage.

According to the chamber’s website, the funding for BSIP is $50,000.

Essentially the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber is responsible for where the money will go. The chamber assembles a review committee to look over all the business grant applications and notifies the selected businesses.

Based on the requirements on the application, businesses must physically reside in the city of St. Pete Beach. Businesses must be current with their St. Pete Beach Business tax receipt, state of Florida annual report, Pinellas County, and with their property taxes.

Eligible businesses must fill out the application before Mar. 31, which is on the chamber’s website. Once all documents are completed, email a PDF to Robin Miller, or mail a hard copy to:

Robin A. Miller

Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce

6990 Gulf Blvd.

St. Pete Beach, FL 33706