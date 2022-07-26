St. Pete Beach PJ’s Names Bartender New Manager

Two people, a woman in a pink shirt and a man in a dark blue shirt
PJ’s has a new generation of managers: Madeline Umstead and Enoch Greiner.
Kelli Umstead

PJ’s Oyster Bar on St. Pete Beach has a new night manager but he’s a not-so-new face around the seafood restaurant. 

PJ’s owners Bret and Kelli Umstead promoted longtime server Enoch Greiner to the night time manager after 13 years of serving and bartending. He started working as a server with PJ’s in 2009. 

“It’s exciting and a good change of pace,” Greiner said. “I’m learning so many new things, and I have so many great teachers who have been side-by-side with me over the years.” 

Previously the Umstead’s daughter, Madeline Umstead, was the manager on the floor at night. Madeline is now the daytime manager, and Greiner took her place officially this May.

“I guess I’ve stayed so long because of the family values,” Greiner said. “I have eight brothers and sisters, so I like working in that type of atmosphere.” 

After eating PJ’s for more than a decade, he’s narrowed down a favorite dish: Caribbean lobster.

“I’m not just saying this because I work here, but the Caribbean lobster is the best I’ve had,” Greiner said. 

by Abby Baker

