St. Pete Beach Raises Development Fees, Merry Pier Slip Rent

Keep your news local. Support The Gabber Newspaper with a small monthly donation.

St. Pete Beach commissioners raised fees for large development projects, increased the rent on a commercial boat slip, and approved a lift station upgrade in Pass-a-Grille at their Oct. 27 meeting.

New Planning Fees Target Larger Developments

Commissioners unanimously approved the final reading of an ordinance that changes the city’s planning and zoning fees. Larger projects that take more staff time to review will now pay more.

The ordinance creates three fee tiers for conditional-use permits and two tiers for hardship variances. Each fee depends on the project’s size and how much work City staff must do to review it.

The top conditional-use tier covers larger or more complex projects. These include hotels and other lodging taller than 50 feet or with more than 30 units per buildable acre. The tier also covers commercial projects larger than 25,000 square feet.

Those applicants will pay $3,500, plus $900 if the Planning Board must review the application. Current conditional-use fees generally range from $500 to $1,000.

The new tiers also give smaller projects cheaper options. Commissioners said the city should not price small businesses out of the permit process, but big developers should cover more of the cost of reviewing their plans.

Merry Pier Slip Rent Rises to $700

In a 4-1 vote, commissioners raised the monthly rent for Offshore Hustler, a fishing charter, from $500 to $700.

Offshore Hustler had paid its $500 rent to a former leaseholder, not to the city. Another business is leaving the pier, which makes Offshore Hustler the only commercial operator left under the old arrangement.

City staff proposed a month-to-month deal while officials decide on a long-term plan. Options include asking businesses to submit proposals or having the city manage the lease itself.

District 4 Commissioner Jon Maldonado argued the city should charge more. He proposed $875 a month, or $25 per foot.

Commissioners settled on $700, or $20 per foot. Some said the city could earn more under a permanent agreement but backed the increase for now.

The vote allows the city manager to sign the month-to-month agreement at the new rate. Mayor Scott Tate and commissioners Al Causey (District 3), Maldonado, and Karen Marriott (District 1) voted yes. Vice Mayor Lisa Robinson voted no.

Lift Station Projects Move Forward

Commissioners approved a conditional-use permit to upgrade Lift Station 4 near the Wharf Restaurant and Pass-a-Grille Marina. The station serves Pass-a-Grille south of 21st Avenue and takes in wastewater from Lift Station 5.

Staff estimated the project will cost about $500,000. About $375,000 of that will go toward flood protection.

Commissioners approved the permit with staff’s recommendations. Staff recommended keeping the station’s platform size, location, and height. They also recommended removing the fence, moving a curb, removing part of a raised median, and relocating signs.

The project team must also work with Duke Energy to protect or move an electrical box. That change could make the marina easier to reach.

Maldonado supported removing the fence. He questioned whether a vinyl or chain-link fence would offer real security and called it mostly decorative.

Commissioners also asked about the cost of changes to the median, a tree, the signs and the electrical equipment. Staff has not Commissioners also discussed the fence at Lift Station 7 in Belle Vista Triangle Park. That station’s approved permit requires a fence. Staff said removing it would require another publicly noticed hearing. Commissioners talked about revisiting fence requirements as they review how lift stations look across the city, but they did not vote to remove the fence.

The next St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting is Monday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.

Keep Your Community Local: Donate Now To Support Us

Donate now to support The Gabber Newspaper. The owners of the paper take no income from the paper. Every penny donated helps keep your community news hyperlocal. And everyone who earns their living working at The Gabber Newspaper lives in Gulfport and St. Petersburg. Most of our freelancers live here, too. We support our community; please support us.

The Gabber Newspaper ? Yeah, We Go There.

Did you know: In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Get all your Gulfport and Tampa Bay beaches news and things to do at thegabber.com.