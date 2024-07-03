St. Pete Beach Remembers Veteran Harry Metz

The City of St. Pete Beach has unique ties to the military. Many veterans call the area home, including Medal of Honor winner Gary Latrell. At the most recent St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting, officials discussed memorializing one such veteran: Harry Metz.

Metz was born in Philadelphia, but grew up in Pass-a-Grille. He graduated from Boca Ciega High School in 1958, and earned his captain’s license on his 18th birthday. After years of captaining ships in the area, he was drafted to the Army in 1963. Metz spent 23 years as a member of the military police before returning to St. Pete Beach.

After serving his country, Metz served his City as the District 4 commissioner and vice mayor from 2007-2009. Along with this, he was the president of the Veterans of South Pinellas County for several years. Metz passed away on April 27 in St. Pete Beach. At the June 25 City Commission meeting, the City discussed the idea of recognizing him by naming a city park for him.

Recognizing Harry Metz

The meeting opened with multiple people sharing their stories about Metz. City’s Chief Operating Officer Jennifer McMahon introduced the discussion. She brought up the idea of renaming the plaza containing the Paradise Grille on Pass-a-Grille Beach to Harry Metz Park.

Florida State Representative Linda Chaney spoke about Metz’ importance to the City. Chaney served on the commission with Metz, and talked about his character.

“I haven’t met anybody that loves this community more than Harry,” said Chaney.

Mayor Adrian Petrila asked City Attorney Andrew Dickman about the process to rename the park, to which Dickman said he plans to look into the process for future discussion.

