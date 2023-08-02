St. Pete Beach Renourishment Unfunded

The news that St. Pete Beach beaches will not have already-underway renourishment projects completed. Caused concern among both elected officials and residents at the July 25 commission meeting.

Kelli Hammer Levy, Pinellas Director of Public Works, stood in for John Bishop, Ph.D., Director of Pinellas County Coastal Management. She made a long-awaited presentation, delivering alarming news for the beaches.

“The Army Corps of Engineers just contacted us yesterday to say that they will not be completing beach renourishment this year on Treasure Island, Upham Beach, and Pass-a-Grille,” reported Levy.

This came as quite a shock to the City Commission. Previously, Bishop assured the St.Pete Beach and Treasure Island Commissions the Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) would complete the much-needed renourishment work this fall. (The Gabber, May 18, 2023, Beach Extinction.) The urgency? The extreme erosion of Pass-a-Grille Beach and shifting sands in the Grand Canal, Upham Beach, and the mouth of Blind Pass.

Levy reported the ACOE still insisted on “perpetual easements from 100% of residential properties abutting or including the beaches throughout Pinellas County.” To date, none of the 11 cities in the Big C (Barrier Islands Governmental Council) have 100% of the easements.

Holdouts on signing these perpetual easements include a group of residents at the Silver Sands Condominiums on St. Pete Beach.

Call Your Congressmen and Senators

Mayor Adrian Petrila ended the discussion.

“Call your state, county and federal representatives,” he said. (For a list, read Army Corps Bails on Beach Renourishment)

“If we don’t have the beaches, the people will not come anyway,” Vice Mayor Mark Grill said, quoting the mayor of Madeira Beach.

Despite the shocking news, the City Commission had to move on to other business.

Public comment came next. It mostly dealt with concerns about the beaches. Those concerns included private beaches versus public. They also discussed noise violations and who has the right to put out chairs, umbrellas, and cabanas.

“None of this matters if there isn’t a beach there to enjoy,” said resident Carrie Crawford.

