St. Pete Beach: Rock Your Block

The way we celebrate holidays and milestones has changed dramatically this year. But people and businesses – as well as municipalities – are coming up with creative ideas just in time for our favorite summer holiday – the Fourth of July. The City of St. Pete Beach is asking residents to show their creative skills by decorating their block for the city-wide Rock the Block 2020.

The city urges participants to come up with their own “event” by decorating their yards and blocks with patriotic signs, coloring their sidewalks with chalk art, parading along their street (walking, bicycles, golf carts), or even having a hot dog-eating contest while still following safety measures. The Rock the Block flyer recommends safety guidelines such as wearing masks, handwashing and keeping six feet apart.

“With the fireworks show being postponed, we’re trying to spread a little patriotic love to the residents and businesses this year by encouraging each neighborhood to host and plan their own Fourth of July event,” said Sarah Laracuente, public information officer for the City of St. Pete Beach. “COVID-19 has caused us to socially distance ourselves, but we certainly don’t have to disconnect from the community. We are all here to support each other, and this Fourth of July will be no different.”

Residents can also enter the “Most Patriotic (while staying safe)” contest by posting a 30-second video of how they safely celebrated Independence Day to the St. Pete Beach Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Vote for favorites via Facebook “Likes,” and the winner will get a prize. The city will post updates and more information closer to July 4. The last day to enter is July 10, and the contest end date is July 13.

The St. Pete Beach Parks and Recreation Department is offering assistance for residents who need tables and chairs, a tent or décor ideas.

“Our beach town is made up of so many great communities that have fabulous traditions that we thought this would be a great opportunity to really focus on what makes our residential areas so fantastic,” said Laracuente. “Since this year is reimagined, we’ll be excited to see what our residents come up with. We can’t celebrate together right now, but we can certainly show our red, white and blue spirit.”

For more information, call Sonja Schluchter at 727-363-9245 or email Sschluchter@stpetebeach.org.