St. Pete Beach Spring Break & Bacardi Beach House

Spring break returns to St. Pete Beach next week.

In 2021 Tripadvisor ranked St. Pete Beach the #1 beach in America and the #5 beach in the world. According to Allie Singer, the director of sales and marketing for Postcard Inn on St. Pete Beach, this caused an influx of tourists, year-round, but especially during spring break. In response to the popularity of St. Pete Beach as a spring break destination, Singer created a month-long beach party: Bacardi Beach House, at PCI.

“Essentially [Bacardi Beach House] it’s a 30-day celebration, fun, sun, all things Bacardi, and just really a way to continue to get people back out post-COVID and enjoy themselves on our amazing stretch of beach and the Gulf,” Singer said.

Kicking off March 1 and running through March 31, PCI partners with Bacardi, Corona, Extra Cox Media Group (Hot 101.5), Student City, and Red Bull for the event – open to locals and tourists. Pool parties, yoga, beach games, lawn games, drag brunches, and radio takeovers will entertain guests.

According to Singer, the premiere event is on March 13 when Student City will organize “This College’s Project Mayhem Beach Bash”. Beginning at noon, Brianna ChickenFry from BarStool Sports hosts a concert with performances from Dante, Vinny Vibe, Lauren Mayhew, and Waka Flocka Flame as headliner. Although Bacardi Beach House welcomes all ages, the concert, which costs extra, is 18 and older.

“It is something we as a team at PCI brainstormed together. As a management team, we developed the creative and branding behind the event, alongside our partners, and aligned our strategy,” Singer said. “I think it is going to turn out fantastic. It has been my baby, so to speak, over the last few months. I don’t think St. Pete Beach has seen this type of event before. We aim to take care of our travelers, and locals alike, by creating an immersive experience. We want everyone to come out and enjoy all PCI has to offer in terms of fun and sun at the Bacardi Beach House.

More info on the Bacardi Beach House at Postcard Inn