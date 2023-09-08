In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, the St. Pete Beach Board of Commissioners (BOC) called a special meeting on Sept. 5. The main reason: to be proactive about extreme erosion of the beaches.

Commissioner Chris Graus (District 1), and Commissioner Christopher Marone (District 4) presented, along with Mayor Adrian Petrila. Commissioners Ward Friszolowski (District 3) and Vice Mayor Mark Grill (District 2) were absent. Three of the five elected officials constitute a quorum, so the meeting proceeded.

St. Pete Beach State of Emergency Extended: What Does It Mean?

The Commission extended the citywide State of Local Emergency (Resolution 2023-14). During a State of Local Emergency, normal procedures get set aside. Specifically, “performing of public work and taking whatever action is necessary to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community; entering into contracts; incurring obligations; employing permanent and temporary workers; utilizing volunteer workers; renting of equipment; acquiring and distributing with or without compensation of supplies, materials, and facilities; and appropriating and expending public funds.”

At the next meeting on Sept. 11, the commission will take further steps.



Lucky News for City Buildings

City Manager Alex Rey then gave updates on Hurricane Idalia.

“The City got really lucky with the storm,” said Rey.

He explained that after inspection and a “very preliminary” evaluation, City facilities appeared to have no more than $25,000 in damage.

“So, [it’s] really not significant,” explained Rey. “The real significant issue that we have is the impact to Pass-a-Grille in terms of the beach and dunes.”

Losing the Dunes in Pass-a-Grille

The main concern, said Rey, was “losing the dunes and losing the remaining portion of the beach that we had.”

Last year, the beach eroded to the point that the Commission was desperate for beach renourishment provided by the Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE). When the Corps declined to renourish the beaches in Pinellas earlier this year, the Commission hadn’t had time to discuss the next move before Hurricane Idalia hit.

After the hurricane, “it was a nightmare to see the dunes leveled and the walkovers destroyed,” according to Marone.

No Safety on Walkovers

Marone suggested the St. Pete Beach Commission and the Pinellas County Sheriffs close Pass-a-Grille Beach due to the advanced erosion of sand on the beach and beneath the walkovers.

“This is strictly a safety issue,” he said.

Beach-goers can face 4-6 feet foot drops down to the sand on the beach. In many spots, the drop is as much as 10 feet. In order to preserve the dunes, the Sheriff’s Department watches over the beach and the public’s safety.

Residents Weigh In on Beach Closings

Pass-a-Grille residents Evan and Cathy Cann offered input on closing Pass-a-Grille beach.

“Seeing people walking across the dunes is just awful,” Cathy said.

The couple asked for more communication from the City about what is happening on Pass-a-Grille beach.

“We just want to be included in email,” said Evan.

Needed: More Sand

Petrila asked Rey to ensure there would be enough sand for sandbags during the rest of hurricane season. Petrila also announced the ACOE meeting about beach renourishment in Indian Shores will take place on Sept. 8.

“With all the people they are going to have there,” said Rey. “They better have answers.”