St. Pete Beach’s Street Safety with Forward Pinellas

Between 2017 and 2021, 422 crashes took place along Gulf Boulevard between 2017 and 2021. So said Nousheen Rahman, a representative from Forward Pinellas, at the July 9 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting. This includes incidents with pedestrians and bikers, as well as car collisions. In 2021, St. Pete Beach partnered with Forward Pinellas to work with their Vision Zero effort.

“Vision Zero is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all,” the city’s agenda explained. The City worked with Forward Pinellas and FDOT to study the safety of Gulf Boulevard starting in October 2022.

St. Pete Beach Street Safety

As part of the study, Forward Pinellas held two community workshops, with multiple meetings with stakeholders, and an online survey for people to participate. According to Rahman’s presentation, the most common issues include vehicle speed, more crossings for pedestrians and bikers, wider sidewalks and bike lanes, and better landscaping and lighting. The City has its share of issues with busy streets in regards to both traffic and pedestrians.

In response to these suggestions, Forward Pinellas came up with multiple ideas to improve the road. Along with directly addressing the issues, they also spoke about street trees, narrowing the travel lanes, and more “flashing crosswalks.” The City will vote on the future for the roads at the next meeting.

