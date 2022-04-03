St. Pete Beach Theatre Sells Vintage Movie Posters

The Beach Theatre on St. Pete Beach’s Corey Avenue saw hundreds of movie posters in its lifetime. Film lovers will get the chance to purchase those vintage posters at the Corey Avenue Sunday Market on April 10.

The 27’ by 40’ posters range from films such as “Stranger Than Fiction” to “13 Going on 30.” They once lined the building, but now (for $20) they can go home with buyers.

After nine years of dormancy, the St. Pete Beach Theatre is undergoing restoration and will reopen as a theater. Nonprofit, The Beach Theatre Community Foundation, Inc. runs the theater.

The building’s far from popcorn and date nights, but fundraisers like these will get the theater on its feet faster.

Can’t make it? Browse and buy posters online.