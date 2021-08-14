St. Pete Beach Wants Feedback on Watering

The City of St. Pete Beach recently sent residents a survey to gather public opinion on a proposal about reduced lawn watering. Pinellas County’s conservation efforts include watering lawns with reclaimed water three times a week to avoid overwatering and nourish plants.

According to the survey put out by St. Pete Beach, there is concern about inflation on reclaimed water. Since St. Pete Beach buys reclaimed water from Pinellas, this proposal will allow for St. Pete Beach to save money by purchasing bulk amounts of water for cheaper.

With help from public feedback, St. Pete Beach says it will work with Pinellas County to coordinate a schedule that works best per area and is the most efficient for residents there.

Modeled after Pinellas County’s proposal, St. Pete Beach’s plan should account for new plant installations. The county allows for a 60-day establishment period to water new plants and vegetation; St. Pete Beach will look into including that grace period in their proposal.

The plan will have extensive review, according to the city, as well as a warning period and communication to keep the public informed.

For more information, call 727-582-2100 or email gardenhelp@pinelascounty.org.

Fill out the resident survey here.

