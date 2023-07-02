St. Pete Beach’s Corey Landing Project Changes Shape

In 2021, Ram Realty Advisors, a South Florida-based real estate firm, went under agreement to purchase the property at the east end of Corey Avenue.

Leverock’s Restaurant moved to South Pasadena to make way for this land and water development. All this, for the beautification, development, and practical land use of what should be a showcase for the people of St. Pete Beach.

Ram Realty Advisors Exit Deal

Fast forward to 2023 and not only has the project failed to advance, but the developer withdrew its purchase offer from property owner Fortress Investment Group of Irving, Texas.

It may seem moot to review Ram Realty Advisors’ submitted plans for a mixed-use property with all the trimmings, but it’s not. Boat docks for residents and visitors, green space, a swimming pool, a 243-unit seven-story apartment building with parking garage, restaurants, and shops may still play into the property plan.

The Future of Corey Landing

During the June 27 commission meeting, St. Pete Beach commissioners discussed the future of the Corey Landing project.

City Manager Alex Rey was asked why the purchase fell through between Ram and Fortress.

“The Ram attorney said that the owner will not comment on the reason,” Rey said. He speculated that one reason might be that the projected cost went from $90 million to $100 million.

Rey explained that the permit fees had all been paid and Fortress owns these permits.

“They’re looking for a company to step into Ram’s shoes,” Rey said.

Ram Realty Advisors reportedly lost at least $1 million by canceling the purchase agreement.

The Legalities of Permits

City Attorney Andrew Dickman indicated that if “exactly the same plan was used, the same permits which were already paid for could also be used by the new property owners.”

Vice Mayor Mark Grill asked, “if the permits go with the property owner, what about the Conditional Use Permit (CUP)?”

“Good question,” replied Dickman. “We are looking into it.” He indicated that he thought Ram would try to “assign” the CUP to the new developer.

“As long as there is not a substantial change in the CUP, it may not need to come before the commission, but I will have to check on that,” Dickman added.

Who Will Buy Corey Landing?

Mayor Adrian Petrila asked if there was City interest in purchasing the property. Grill said some folks in District 2 believe there was definitely interest.

“How do we buy it though? Do we float a bond? 99 years of green space? How would this work?” Grill asked out loud.

“And what about the environmental cleanup?” asked Commissioner Ward Friszolowski.

It turns out that Corey Landing is designated by FDEP as a brownfield, which requires some funds to abate the contamination.

Petrila asked the city manager to:

1. Get a price for Corey Landing from the sellers.

2. Look into land preservation grants for the brownfield clean-up.

3. Report back to the Commission as soon as possible.

This is an ongoing story; keep checking our website for updates.