Hotel Zamora on St. Pete Beach may look unassumingly unchanged from the outside, but it recently had a big change: a new ownership. A Minneapolis-development firm bought it for $34.7 million.

A big deal, appropriate for a big-deal hotel.

Most know the towering pink Don Cesar as the epitome of St. Pete Beach hotels, but Hotel Zamora (3701 Gulf Blvd.) made a splash after opening in 2014, with its signature Mediterranean look and elegant rooftop bar and lounge.

Former owner Devanand Mangar, a Tampa General anesthesiologist at Tampa General, sold Hotel Zamora to Sherman Associates after the commercial and residential development firm approached him.

A look at their online portfolio reveals that this is potentially the first Floridian hotel that the company has owned. However, what is not clear is the future of Hotel Zamora.

Sherman Associates has yet to respond to inquiries from The Gabber Newspaper.