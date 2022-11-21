St. Pete Beach’s New Beach Manager Role

Ayako Ruckdeschel has joined St. Pete Beach as its new Beach Manager.

St. Pete Beach created this position after leadership decided the beach town has a significant need for a more “active role” out on St. Pete Beach.

This new position serves as a liaison for Code Enforcement, hoteliers, the Pinellas County Sheriff Office, residents, vendors, and visitors. This position also “oversees the dune system, maintenance of the beach, and the adjacent waterways,” according to a press release from the City of St. Pete Beach.

This position requires Ruckdeschel to spend Friday through Monday on the beach to “help inform and monitor for code infringement,” the release continued

With the addition of this position, St. Pete Beach is now one of a few beaches in the area with a specific position meant to protect the beach and the dune system.