St. Pete Cop Kills Man with Gun Threatening Mom

A St. Petersburg police officer shot and killed a 31-year-old St. Petersburg man after early this morning (Sept. 12). The man allegedly threatened his mother and would not put down a gun during an incident at a residence near 49th Street South and 20th Avenue South.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, an officer fatally shot Cody J. Kiley, 31, a responding to a call at 3:07 a.m. at 4533 20th Ave. N.

A woman, identified as Jill Kiley, 53, had called 911 and said her son, Cody, had her gun inside the home and “was actively threatening her,” according to a SPPD statement on the shooting.

Jill Kiley and a 4-year-old child, who police identified as the daughter of Cody Kiley, sequestered themselves in a bathroom at the house. SPPD said officers heard Cody Kiley in the backyard where he was confronted by Officer Stephen York, 31, and K9 Loki.

Cody Kiley was still armed and threatened the officer even after being engaged by the police dog, according to SPPD.

“Kiley refused to drop the firearm, continuing to threaten Officer York, at which time Officer York fired at Kiley and struck him,” police wrote in a statement.

York “fired a number of shots,” according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson during a media briefing on the incident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

York, who has been on the police force since 2017, will be put on administrative leave while a regional task force made up of investigators from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Clearwater Police Department and Pinellas Park Police Department reviews the shooting.