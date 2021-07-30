St. Pete Crash Leaves Two Dead, Many Injured 

The St. Petersburg Police Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision near the intersection of Tyrone Boulevard and Norfolk St. that resulted in two fatalities.

Police were called to the scene at 12:52 p.m. on Friday, July 30. Multiple people, several of which were minors, were sent to a nearby hospital.

“This is very much a developing investigation,” on-call St. Petersburg Public Information Officer Sandra Bentil told the Gabber on Friday afternoon. “All I can say is that we had several people transported, and two fatalities.”

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

Traffic homicide detectives are at the scene investigating. Anyone who may have information on this crash should call the non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

