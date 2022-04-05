St. Pete Dad Allegedly Kills Child, Himself

St. Petersburg police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a father and his 9-year-old son.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers responded to a call from the boy’s mother at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, April 4. They went to an apartment complex near Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street and 110th Avenue North.

The mother was there earlier to pick up her son and “the estranged father was not responding to calls or knocks on the door,” according to police.

Property managers eventually opened the apartment and found 44-year-old Kevin Bybee and his son Andres Chateau dead from gunshot wounds.

The shooting took place prior to police arriving, according to SPPD. The preliminary investigation indicates Bybee fatally shot his son and then took his own life.