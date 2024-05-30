Sponsored Content: St. Pete Modern Dentistry

St. Pete Dentists Offer Advanced Care for Your Teeth and Radiance for Your Skin

We all know that a trip to the dentist leaves your teeth feeling and looking great, but at St. Pete Modern Dentistry, doctors Elena Gutu and Anna Shoopak also use their tools and expertise for something just as important: your skin.

Thanks to new FDA approval, a state-of-the-art laser for dentistry is now the latest — and perhaps most effective — new tool for facial resurfacing. And only dentists have it.

These St. Pete Dentists Offer Waterlase iPlus

The Waterlase iPlus has been a feature of St. Pete Modern Dentistry’s practice since 2016.

“Lasers do different things based on their wavelengths,” says Dr. Gutu. “Chiropractors use lasers, dermatologists use lasers — they’re all different wavelengths. The wavelength of our laser — what we use for many dental procedures — happens to also be excellent for fractional facial resurfacing.”

With fractional resurfacing, the key is in the name. While part of the skin is treated with the laser, the untreated surrounding cells help heal and renew it, improving your skin’s appearance more evenly, and more gently, than other laser treatments.

“The treatment works at the most superficial layer of the skin — where we have a lot of dead skin cells and minor imperfections — and it also works on a slightly deeper level,” says Dr. Gutu, who joined Dr. Shoopak in advanced certification for the procedure. “The end result, you have new, fresh skin, which looks radiant.”

What is Fractional Laser Application?

Fractional laser application stimulates new collagen and elastin, treating a range of skin issues on the face, neck, and décolletage, including skin dullness, redness, fine lines and wrinkles, sun damage, acne scars, and other imperfections. The improvements are remarkable, and the down time is minimal.

“The immediate results can look a little like a sunburn, so for some people that might mean a few days of ‘social’ downtime, but much less than other resurfacing procedures. You could have it done on a Friday,” says Dr. Gutu, “and by Monday have no problem being social.”

Does Fractional Resurfacing Hurt?

And good news if you don’t want to sacrifice comfort for beauty: fractional resurfacing is painless. Unlike lasers used in other skin treatments, the Waterlase iPlus is water-based, which helps cool the skin and ease discomfort.

“We also apply a numbing cream before,” says Dr. Gutu. “When the procedure is done, the skin may feel tight or cold, but there is no burning and no pain.”

Plus, it’s convenient. The whole procedure takes about a half an hour, making it an easy addition to your regular dental appointment.

Why Does a St. Pete Dentist Offer Facial Care?

“People may think that anything to do with the skin, you go to a dermatologist,” says Dr. Gutu, “but they may not realize that dentists also work intimately with facial muscles and skin. We’re very knowledgeable about this part of the body, and we are the only ones who have this tool.”

Fractional laser resurfacing joins the bevy of state-of-the-art treatment and personalized care for which St. Pete Modern Dentistry is already known, including 3D imaging, cosmetic dentistry, and implant restorations, as well as Botox for facial esthetics, and advanced Botox applications to treat teeth clenching and grinding, jaw pain, and TMJ. The practice also offers Invisalign and KöR, a next-level whitening treatment.

“When you look good, you feel good, so facial resurfacing is a natural addition to all that we offer our patients,” says Dr. Gutu. “It’s one more thing to make them smile.”

Contact St. Pete Modern Dentistry

5500 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg. StPeteModernDentistry.com; 727-954-4431

About this article

This is a paid advertisement. To learn more about how to get your business featured online and in print, please get in touch.