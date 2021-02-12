St. Pete Firefighter Admits Vaccine Theft

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Lt. Duane Zagorsky admitted to stealing an extra COVID-19 vaccine after the the St. Petersburg Police Department launched an internal investigation.

Zagorsky, who has been with the department for 15 years, allegedly took the vaccine for a family member, authorities said.

“There was an issue with a couple of missing doses, so the fire department came to the St. Petersburg Police Department to investigate,” Police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said. “When they brought it to he admitted it.”

The theft of a vaccine, priced at $39, is considered a misdemeanor petit theft.

“Because he admitted to it, he is eligible for the Pinellas County Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion Program,” Fernandez said.

Completion of the program will ensure that Zagorsky will not have criminal charges on his record.

Zagorsky was allotted one vaccine as a first responder, but he took two from the city’s vaccine distribution operation, 2333 34th St. S., on January 20.

“Once the police department finishes the investigation, possibly some time next week, they will turn it over to Rescue Chief James Large and he will make a final disciplinary decision,” Fernandez said.

This is an ongoing internal investigation, sources confirm that the investigation will likely go into next week.