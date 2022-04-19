St. Pete Firm May Build Tesla Dealership

A St. Pete business may be the one that builds the new Tesla dealership in St. Petersburg.

This April, Pinellas County approved Tesla Motors to build a dealership in the 100,000-square-foot warehouse of the previous Kanes Furniture Liquidation Site at 4601 34th St. N. Tesla has yet to set a start date for building, but general contractors are currently in the process of submitting applications for the bidding process.

It’s a competitive race, and the selected contractor will then move forward with renovating the facility into a Tesla dealership.

Suncoast Team Services is a commercial general contractor in St. Pete who hopes to make the cut. They’re in the process of getting approval to bid on the job.

Suncoast operations manager Nicole Spence says there will be at least three, but probably more, companies in the running to build for Tesla.

“I would expect them to see that we’re a company large enough to complete a project of this size, and that we’ve done other projects like this before,” Spence said. The St. Petersburg-based company, owned by Tom Strickland, developed the Crown Kia dealership in Pinellas Park and Porsche Clearwater (located in Largo).

“At this point the only thing we can say that we’re doing is going through the procurement process of becoming a vendor with Tesla,” Spence clarified.

If Suncoast wins the bid, that means millions of dollars back into the local economy – even before it opens its doors.