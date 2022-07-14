St. Pete Foster Mom, Shelter Dog Save Kitten’s Eye

Some foster pets require more attention than others. That was the case for a one-pound stray kitten named Bridget who came to Friends of Strays Animal Shelter with a corneal ulcer. The surface of her eye had been scratched, and she developed an infection in her eye.

“It’s pretty common for kittens,” said Friends of Strays Medical Director Dr. Katie Emerson. “However, left untreated, an animal can lose an eye.” Tiny Bridget’s condition had been left untreated for a big part of her short life. She required aggressive treatment as soon as possible.

In an effort to save her eyesight, vet staff with Friends of Strays needed blood to create a healing treatment serum for Bridget’s eye. Dr. Emerson says in these cases, the blood can be from any animal, even the patient. However, Bridget was too small to donate the amount of blood needed.

That’s where Blanche came in.

A five-year-old, good natured, 50 pound dog waiting to be adopted, Blanche made a perfect donor, if she would allow it.

“We never want to stress an animal out,” Emerson said. “But Blanche allowed us with no issue. We fed her treats and he was just fine with the process.”

After Blanche’s procedure, Bridget needed the serum to be applied every two hours around the clock. Longtime foster mom Barbara Daniels accepted the challenge.

For two weeks, Daniels treated Bridget every two hours, even through the night.

“I didn’t get much sleep, but she was worth it,” Daniels said. “Such a sweetie.”

Daniels, a 73-year-old retired teacher who uses a wheelchair, has been fostering for more than 30 years, and she urged other to do the same.

“It’s so rewarding, and I’d tell people to start out slow if they’re interested, the shelters will work with you,” Daniels told The Gabber.

Fosters like Daniels are important in adopting out as many animals as possible.

And they’re needed even more in the summer months, when unaltered amorous cats – and the resulting kitten populations – go into overdrive.

“We are so grateful for anyone who can foster,” Emerson said. “There’s no way with our staffing capabilities and time constraints that we would be able to do it without fosters.”

Anyone who lives in a place that allows pets is welcome to foster. The shelter provides supplies. Potential foster parents can apply online.

Blanche has been adopted and Bridget (along with her two siblings) can get adopted in the coming weeks.