St. Pete Grave Robber? Man Arrested Cemetery Theft

A St. Petersburg man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than 125 bronze vases from from a local cemetery over a 12-month period.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, July 25, that Douglas Deck, 31, was arrested and faces criminal charges of dealing in stolen property and illegally removing a tomb or monument.

PCSO said the vases were removed from the Memorial Park Funeral Home, located at 5750 49th Street North in St. Petersburg.

“The vases were affixed to concrete headstones on gravesites throughout the cemetery to allow for flowers to be placed as ornamental decorations. The removal of the vases resulted in a loss of approximately $150,000,” PCSO said in a release.

Police said Deck resold the stolen vases to scrap yard and received $1,149.60. Deck was arrested July 23. He also faces a fentanyl possession charge, according to PCSO.