St. Pete Guitars: St. Pete Beach Business Beat

St. Pete Guitars is a guitar store with some history.

For more than 25 years, Stevie B. has owned and operated guitar stores in Florida, specializing in buying and selling quality new and used guitars. They make those all-important repairs, too.

Customers can find electric and acoustic guitars, featuring brands like Gretsch, Alvarez, Supro and Hofner. They also carry accessories, amps, bass guitars, mando-guitars, pedals, and ukuleles.

They even let customers rent instruments. Customers can rent guitar for a day, a week, or even for a month. All you have to do is call for a rental reservation and they will set you up.

On the store’s website, Stevie B. “opened his first guitar shop, Stevie B’s Total Guitar on US 19 N in Clearwater, FL on March 16, 1996.”

Today, he owns five stores in Florida. It’s safe to say Stevie B. and his guitar guys know their stuff around these instruments.

St. Pete Guitars, 6630 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Mon.-Fri., 12-6 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-318-0986, www.stpeteguitars.com

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.