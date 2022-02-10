St. Pete Has Surveys For Businesses, CRA Residents

Do you have thoughts on the state of business in St. Petersburg?

The City of St. Pete has two online surveys: One for St. Petersburg business owners, and one for business owners  and residents in the St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) (Psst: Not sure if you’re in the CRA? Find out on the City of St. Pete’s CRA website)

“Your participation is especially important in helping policy makers, government officials, and ecosystem support providers better understand what you are facing and areas we can provide additional or different services and assistance,” reads a press release by the City of St. Petersburg.

Take the survey(s) here.

