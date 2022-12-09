St. Pete Holiday Gift Drive Seeks Donations

by

Wrapped presents.
Donate toys, clothes, gift cards, and other gifts to make a family’s holiday extra special this year.
Pixabay

The St. Petersburg Municipal Marina and the Woodson African American Museum of Florida are hosting a holiday gift drive. Donations can be dropped off at the St. Petersburg Municipal Marina and the St. Petersburg City Hall lobby from now until Dec. 16.

The organizations have some helpful suggestions for those looking to donate. They suggest for younger children items such as clothes and toys, especially ethnically diverse dolls and superhero toys. For teenagers, gift cards, electronics and accessories, bath and body products, and art supplies. Jackets for all ages would be greatly appreciated as well.

A hundred and fifty families in need will receive gift donations this year, and donated gifts will also be distributed to local organizations including Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, Boys and Girls Club, and SPPD Victims Unit.

St. Pete Municipal Marina 500 1st Ave SE, St. Petersburg, Mon.-Sun. 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

St. Petersburg City Hall 175 5th St N, St. Petersburg, Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper