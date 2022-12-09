St. Pete Holiday Gift Drive Seeks Donations

The St. Petersburg Municipal Marina and the Woodson African American Museum of Florida are hosting a holiday gift drive. Donations can be dropped off at the St. Petersburg Municipal Marina and the St. Petersburg City Hall lobby from now until Dec. 16.

The organizations have some helpful suggestions for those looking to donate. They suggest for younger children items such as clothes and toys, especially ethnically diverse dolls and superhero toys. For teenagers, gift cards, electronics and accessories, bath and body products, and art supplies. Jackets for all ages would be greatly appreciated as well.

A hundred and fifty families in need will receive gift donations this year, and donated gifts will also be distributed to local organizations including Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, Boys and Girls Club, and SPPD Victims Unit.

St. Pete Municipal Marina 500 1st Ave SE, St. Petersburg, Mon.-Sun. 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

St. Petersburg City Hall 175 5th St N, St. Petersburg, Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.