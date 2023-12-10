St. Pete Joins “Alert Today, Alive Tomorrow” Safety Campaign

The St. Petersburg Police Department received a $49,087 grant to increase enforcement and safety operations regarding pedestrian and bicycle safety.

The money comes from a statewide Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) pedestrian safety campaign. This campaign is in conjunction with the Institute for Police Technology and Management (IPTM) at the University of North Florida.

FDOT provides funding to UNF’s IPTM arm in Jacksonville to work with local law enforcement on the “Alert Today, Alive Tomorrow” campaign.

Alert Today, Alive Tomorrow

Since 2022, there have been 18 pedestrian traffic deaths and four bicycle fatalities in St. Petersburg.

The program aims to put a dent in that number with the help of enforcement and educational actions.

The St. Pete effort kicked off Dec. 4 and run through May 2024.

According to announcement from St. Petersburg police, law enforcement will have increased public presence and enforcing roadway rules related to pedestrians and cyclists on these streets and intersections:

49th Street North

U.S. 19 (34th Street North and South)

4th Street North

18th Avenue South

16th Street South

3rd Street North

The intersection of U.S. 19 and 5th Avenue North

The Numbers

According to a Florida traffic crash dashboard, there have been 16,349 pedestrian and bicycle related traffic accidents statewide so far this year with 849 deaths from incidents.

In Pinellas County, there have been 1,014 traffic accidents involving bicyclists and pedestrians so far this year with 43 fatalities, according to the Florida crash dashboard reports.

How We Cover Crime

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. In October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change.